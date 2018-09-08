With less than a week before the start of school for Duval County Public Schools, one football team is entering the school year without head gear.

Parents and coaches of football players with Ribault High School said Wednesday the delay is unacceptable.

Wednesday’s practice session focused on weight lifting and special teams. Assistant varsity football coach Gerard Priester said players should have already begun practicing with pads and helmets.

"They're preparing to go to a battlefield," Priester said. "They need to sweat in them, get used to them, and having that weight on their head."

Annually, helmets are sent in for reconditioning with a national company. According to athletic equipment company Riddell’s website, helmets are inspected for safety issues, repaired and repainted.

However, this year 92 helmets were being held as collateral by Riddell over a $14,387 outstanding bill a company spokesperson said dates back to 2017.

"Riddell’s primary focus is advancing athlete protection. Riddell values its customers including our relationship with Ribault High School and Duval County Public Schools, but also needs to ensure we are compensated for our products and services."Regarding your inquiry, Riddell confirms Ribault High School owes Riddell $14,387 for a student and coach apparel purchase made for the 2017 football season. Riddell began discussions with Ribault about the amount due in October 2017 and have proposed a number of payment options above and beyond our standard credit terms to be accommodating to the school including setting up a payment plan for the amount due. In good faith, our local rep agreed to recondition 92 helmets in the offseason despite the amount owed and these helmets are ready to ship to the school. Unfortunately, Ribault has yet to provide an authorized agreement to the proposed payment plan (the paperwork was sent out three weeks ago requesting signatures; also, it was resent today), which has prevented Riddell from releasing the helmets for shipment. Upon receipt of written authorization of the payment plan, Riddell will immediately release the helmets and expedite the shipment at our cost to ensure the student athletes are able to practice in their helmets.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Duval County Public Schools representative Laureen Ricks said the helmets are expected to be released to the school in advance of the school's first official game on August 23.

The future of a jamboree game scheduled for Friday remains uncertain. Ribault High coaches said state guidelines require players practice in the helmets a period of time before using them in a game. As of Thursday, the helmets had not arrived.

In response to an inquiry from First Coast News asking why the bill had been unpaid for a year, DCPS sent the following response:

Duval County Public Schools has worked with Riddell to ensure the immediate distribution of football helmets to the Ribault High School football program. At this time, the district is reviewing this matter to determine if appropriate procedures were followed.

Most frustrating for parents and coaches is why the football program’s budget appears to be tight.

Last year, Ribault hosted a heavily attended annual Northwest Classic match up with Raines High School.

UPDATE: Ribault Booster Club secretary Kim Williams Sharpe told First Coast News on Wednesday night the Booster club "did release the portion of money in order to get the helmets."

She also said she appreciated the attention on the issue because despite having committed players, their equipment and weight room need significant upgrades.

On Thursday, Riddell confirmed the invoice has been paid for the helmets and plan to deliver the gear to the school on midday Friday.

"Regarding the apparel invoice that remains unpaid, the district is reviewing the situation and will continue dialogue with Riddell to bring this to a resolution," Riddell's spokesperson said.

© 2018 WTLV