No one was injured after a CSX train derailed on the Northside Sunday night, a CSX spokesperson told First Coast News.

The derailment happened around 10 p.m. near US-17 and Main Street, just north of Busch Drive.

CSX said eight rail cars derailed and two of those cars contained ethanol and derailed into Cedar Creek.

There were no injuries reported and no indications of any leaks.

CSX said the derailment didn't happen on a main line, so it isn't impacting their network of operations.

On Monday, clean-up crews were on the scene, continuing clean-up.

CSX also released a statement:

"Safety is our highest priority through this process. Our experts and contractors will work around the clock until this work is complete, which may take several days."