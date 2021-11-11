100-year-old Navy veteran, Jacksonville resident honored at Veterans Day parade

Daniel Stanley served in the Navy from 1942-1945. His final mission was the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the deadliest battles in American history.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A choir nestles a red white and blue blanket of notes around its audience at the Times Union Center in Jacksonville.

It's the prelude to the main event.

"This is the first time I've been honored to be a marshal in the parade," United States Navy Veteran Daniel Stanley said.

Stanley was honored by the City of Jacksonville before Thursday's Veterans Day parade. At 100-years-old, he is one of the oldest veterans in Jacksonville.

After the ceremony, Stanley rode in a bright red Shelby Cobra near the front of the parade where throngs of people saluted him for the sacrifices he and so many others in attendance made.

"The Iwo Jima invasion, which was the last place I was in service. We lost so many men there so many men died on that beach I came in on the third day. We rebuilt airstrips," Stanley said.

In the crowd, several veterans saluted their fellow brothers and sisters. Some represented those who are no longer with us.