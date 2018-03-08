Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer said in a letter on Friday that he followed proper protocol and did report the abuse allegations made against a former assistant in 2015.

Meyer is on paid administrative leave while Ohio State investigates what he knew about abuse allegations surrounding fired assistant Zach Smith.

Last week during Big Ten Media Days, Meyer told reporters he didn't know anything about the 2015 allegations, but Smith's ex-wife Courtney produced text messages this week that she had shared with Shelley Meyer about that incident.

In Friday afternoon's letter to "Buckeye Nation," Meyer explained that at media days he was not "adequately prepared to discuss these sensitive personnel issues" and "I apologize for the way I handled those questions."

He also added that "any suggestion" that he didn't follow proper protocol regarding those allegations "is simply false."

"I ask that you continue to support the incredible coaches and student-athletes in our program, and I look forward to rejoining them soon," Meyer's statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

