Ukrainian artist selling artwork in Jacksonville giving back to Ukraine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Ukrainian artist who lives here on the First Coast is selling her art work and giving the proceeds back to her homeland.

Maryna Kovalchuk has lived in Jacksonville for a year with her husband. She says she and her husband still have lots of family in friends in Ukraine.

While Russia is still invading Ukraine she says she wants to do everything she can to help out.

Kovalchuk says Ukrainians need medicines, clothes, and food.

By helping Kovalchuk is creating art pieces and selling them.

She says the pieces make her think of home and many of these portraits are to show Americans how beautiful Ukraine really is.