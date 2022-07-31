Some Banana Boat spray sunscreen recalled due to 'unexpected levels of benzene'

An internal review found trace levels of benzene in the brand's Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

SHELTON, Conn. — Edgewell Personal Care Company, the company behind Banana Boat sunscreen, issued a voluntary, nationwide recall Friday for the brand's Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

An internal review found "trace levels of benzene" in three batches of the product, the company said in a release.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," the release said.

Benzene is a carcinogen. According to the National Cancer Institute, exposure to it can increase the risk of developing leukemia and other blood disorders.

Here are the recalled batches:

(UPC) 0-79656-04041-8, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 20016AF December 2022, 6 oz

(UPC) 0-79656-04041-8, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 20084BF February 2023, 6 oz

(UPC) 0-79656-04041-8, Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30, 21139AF April 2024, 6 oz

The products were distributed nationwide in the United States through various retailers and online, Edgewell said. Retailers have been notified and customers can get a full refund through Banana Boat's website or by calling 1-888-686-3988.

Edgewell encouraged any customers with the listed products to throw them out. The company said it hasn't received any reports of adverse effects from the batches.