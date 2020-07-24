x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

nation-world

Ciara welcomes newborn son Win into the world, with a song of course

The R&B artist and husband Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had son Win Harrison Wilson this week.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The related video above was published in May.

Ciara has given birth to her third child, as she and husband Russell Wilson welcomed their son Win into the world this week.

Win Harrison Wilson was born on Thursday, at just over 8 pounds, Ciara says. The Atlanta-native R&B artist was wearing a mask while singing "Happy Birthday" to her son right after he was born.

Ciara posted a video Friday on Twitter showing Win resting on her chest as she sang. She tweeted, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" 

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images
NFL player Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Win is the third child for Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. One son is from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

RELATED: Barack Obama to appear on Michelle Obama's podcast debut

RELATED: Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home

RELATED: Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara surprises metro Atlanta computer science class