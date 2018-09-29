Jacksonville, Fla.- As new businesses are scheduled to open along Edgewood in Murray Hill, the city is considering traffic changes in the area.

Officials are considering changing the current four lanes down to two and adding bike lanes.

Business owners like Will Morgan, said the change could bring peace of mind to business owners and customers.

“Obviously there’s pros and cons but we have a lot of growing concern about people speeding down the strip and the accidents that happen at the intersection at Post and Edgewood, so the change would definitely make it safer for everyone,” he said.

Morgan said the Murray Hill association is working in conjunction with the city on developing plans. In the meantime, there’s no immediate timeframe.

As for the old and vacant Edgewood Bakery, French Pantry is expected to open in the space soon.

