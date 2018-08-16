A Missing Child Alert has been issued for three children out of Dade City, Florida.

All the children are 6 or younger, one is just 1 year old. They have been missing since Tuesday and are believed to be with two companion adults.

One-year-old Christopher Christy weighs 25 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Six-year-old Justin Simonds is four feet fall, weighs 40 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Six-year-old Jeremy Simonds is 3'10", weights 38 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Both Justin and Jeremy have long hair which they wear in ponytails. The children were last seen in the 35000 block of Cook Avenue in Dade City, in Pasco County. The children are believed to be in the company of Christopher Christy senior and Shannon Adams.

Christy was last seen wearing a light colored t-shirt and camouflage pants. He has multiple tattoos including the letter "C" on his left arm and the letter "C' on his right forearm, the words "Turn 'Em Out" on his left hand and a star on his right arm.

They may be traveling in a 2005 cream Chrysler PT Cruiser, Florida tag 663HB.

