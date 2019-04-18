Some of the parking garages at the Jacksonville International Airport will be temporarily closed as renovations get underway starting this week.

Beginning on Friday, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) will start a major repair and refurbishment project in the garages on a daily basis.

The first section of the garage closing to public parking is the southside area of the 3rd and 4th floor, and the departure level entrance to the garage. For the duration of the project, customers should follow posted signage to access available parking.

Once work in that area is completed and reopened, other areas of the parking garage will close incrementally for refurbishment until the project is completed in late-2020.

Passengers are advised to allow additional time to find parking, in case their first option is not available.

Arriving two hours before departure is recommended to ensure enough time for parking, check-in and getting through security.

For those people picking up arriving passengers, the cell phone lot offers free parking until the passenger is at the arrivals curb.For airport parking questions, please call the parking lot office at 904-741-2277.