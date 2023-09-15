Women who saw boy go underwater at Fernandina Beach, were there 24 hours later when his body resurfaced

They both saw the boy go underwater Wednesday and called 911. Strangely they both saw him 24 hours later, lifeless in the water. They called 911 again.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A swimmer who disappeared in the waves Wednesday in Fernandina Beach has been found.

The teenager’s body was located Thursday in the surf, just a half mile from where he was last seen Wednesday.

Kelly Wheeler of Fernandina Beach witnessed something awful Wednesday: a teenager went under the water and did not come back up on Fernandina Beach.

Thursday, she told First Coast News, "It was tough sleeping last night."

Fernandina Beach Police Chief Jeff Tambasco said the boy was 15 years old and from Georgia. "He was with a friend and a friend’s mom in the ocean."

Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox said they were on a swimming pool float Wednesday when the teenager went under the water. The friend and friend’s mother made it back to land.

Tambasco said, "The waves were the biggest I’ve ever seen them here, personally. It was very, very rough yesterday. The turbulence was something I've not see here in Fernandina Beach."

Police and lifeguards searched by land, sea, and air, even patrolling the beach overnight and Thursday morning.

Then early Thursday afternoon, Wheeler was walking on the beach and she heard a woman scream.

Thursday Wheeler told First Coast News that it was the same woman who had made the 911 call for the drowning the day before. "Today, I was walking on the beach and I see the woman again. And she made the 911 call again today."

Wheeler -- and the woman she didn’t know until Wednesday – both saw the boy go under Wednesday, and strangely they both saw him 24 hours later, lifeless in the water.

Wheeler was emotional. "I’m trying not to cry." She added, "I’m glad he was found and the family can hopefully get some closure."

While the rip currents were a threat Wednesday, the fire chief said Thursday afternoon it’s not certain if rip currents are to blame for the boys’ death. However, he said it does not look like an animal got to him.

"There may have been factors of not being strong swimmer but we can’t say for sure," Silcox noted.