Crews searching for missing 15-year-old swimmer at Fernandina Beach

Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ty Silcox said the missing teen was with two others in a raft when they "lost control" and the teen went under the water.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emergency crews are searching for a missing 15-year-old swimmer who disappeared in the surf at Fernandina Beach, according to Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue.

Two people the boy was at the beach with were taken to the hospital, according to FBFR.

Fernandina Beach Fire Rescue Chief Ty Silcox told First Coast News at approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday they received a call in reference to a swimmer in distress. When rescue crews arrived, witnesses said a 15-year-old boy disappeared in the surf.

Silcox said the missing teen was with two others in a raft when they "lost control" and one of them went under the water. Silcox said the blow-up float the group was in was about 50 to 100 feet from shore.

A woman and teenage boy who were with the missing swimmer were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Silcox. Multiple agencies are actively searching for the missing teen.

Silcox added red flags have been flying on the beach due to Hurricane Lee which has brought strong rip currents to the First Coast.

"We encourage people to stay out of the water, if you are not a strong swimmer, it's not good conditions for you to be in the water," Silcox said.

The area of Fernandina Beach that crews are actively patrolling is closed at this time.