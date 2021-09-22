Pandemic Pivot: Woman goes from being jobless to selling out pies at her own shop in Jacksonville

A major inspiration for the pie shop was her organization, Society of Survivors, which empowers childhood sexual abuse survivors to become advocates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A business owner in Jacksonville who took a chance and launched a new business during the pandemic says her risk has paid off.

Natasha Burton opened Mixed Fillings Pie Shop after moving to Jacksonville and losing her job.

As a new Black business owner, Burton says she received a tremendous amount of community support due to the Black Lives Matter movement.

A major inspiration for the pie shop was her organization, Society of Survivors, which empowers childhood sexual abuse survivors to become advocates, Burton says.

In the future, she hopes to use the shop as a platform to raise awareness and money for her organization.

The shop is located in the Riverside and Five Points area on Oak Street.