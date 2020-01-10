In an emotional Facebook video made by a survivor of the crash, she detailed the moments after the crash.

ATLANTA — A high-speed crash resulted in the death of an 18-year-old on Tuesday night and a three-month-old baby on Thursday. Now, the teen's sister is mourning the loss of both.

A reward is being offered for information leading to those responsible for the crash.

In an emotional Facebook post made by the surviving sister, Fredricia Harlem-Cain detailed the moments the crash took the life of her sister Anjanae McClain. She posted the video before learning that the baby also died.

"I’m sorry, it was me in the accident and my sister got killed," Harlem-Cain said.

Still in her hospital gown, Harlem-Cain went on Facebook live hours after the fatal car crash to let everyone know she was okay and to explain what she recalls from the tragic incident.

"We were at a red light. We were just sitting there waiting for the red light. Next thing you know, “blam” -- like everything just went black I had my seatbelt on," she said.

She said that she and her sister, her (Harlem-Cain’s) boyfriend, the boyfriend’s niece, and the niece’s 3-month-old son were all inside the car, five people in all.

Harlem-Cain explained that she managed to crawl out of the car and started to check on the other passengers.

"I went to the backseat and my sister was back there, her head was just popped to the back, her mouth was open. I kept trying to wake her up and she wouldn't wake up," she said.

Then she reached for the baby.

"I took him out of his car seat and I tried to wake him up and he moved a little bit," she explained.

Harlem-Cain said her boyfriend wasn't even near the car.

"He flew through the windshield and he landed all the way on the other side by the bushes," she described.

She said he had to have surgery on his leg.

"He has marks and scrapes all over him, he has a big gash on his side,"

Harlem-Cain said her car was unrecognizable.

"My car is totaled, it looks like a scrunched up ball. I saw that and I just broke down," she said. "I didn’t think that anybody would die and I wasn’t really prepared for that and it’s my sister. I was so close to my sister."

She said she and her and McClain were planning to get an apartment together and planned to fill out applications Thursday morning.

The other three people in the car were hurt but did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to a release by GSP.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or contact them online at StopCrimeATL.org.