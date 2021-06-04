Wolfson Children's Hospital saw nearly 20% increase in child abuse cases last year

The Wolfson’s Pediatric Trauma Center saw 144 cases of child abuse in 2020, compared with 118 in 2019.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 1 million children in the United States are victims of child abuse and neglect each year, according to state child protective service agencies, and one North Florida hospital saw a spike in cases last year.

Wolfson Children’s Hospital, the region’s only state-designated pediatric trauma center, saw 144 cases of child abuse in 2020 compared with 118 in 2019 – an 18% increase. Last year, child abuse was the second-leading cause of trauma, behind falls and above motor vehicle crashes.

“It's a pretty significant jump," Dr. Jennifer Andrews, a medical staff member at Wolfson explained. "And so whether that's due to COVID[-19], or some other external factor, we're not sure yet. But certainly high stress situations can lead to increase in child abuse.”

Andrews, also a fellow with UF’s Child Protection Team, said many cases of child abuse or neglect don’t have obvious physical signs.

“That's one of the things that's scary," Andreews admitted. "But certainly things that you can look for are children that are really unkempt, children that are underweight. If you know a child well, and they have a sudden change in their behavior that can be a red flag, and then injuries on their skin."

Some red flags of physical child abuse include:

Bruises on children who are not mobile

Bruises in spots not associated with common injuries, like the buttocks, cheeks, back and thighs

Injuries on both sides of a child’s body

Injuries in patterns, such as belt marks or handprints

It’s also important to have an open-door policy with the children in your life, Andrews explained, so they know you’re a safe person to talk to if they’re in an uncomfortable situation.

“In Florida, any adult is a mandated reporter," she added. "And so as an adult, if you suspect abuse, you have an obligation to report.”

Dr. Andrews said those who don’t could face a third-degree felony charge, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

In Florida, there are two ways to make an anonymous report of suspected child abuse or neglect:

Call the 24-hour Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873 File a report online with Florida Department of Children and Families.