What essential items are eligible for Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday?

The sales tax holiday runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 8.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10. People who live on the First Coast can take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday. Starting Saturday, hurricane supplies can be bought tax free.

The Florida Department of Revenue says there are no limits to tax-exempt items. Depending on the price, one can purchase essentials such as flashlights, batteries and portable radios. For example, portable lights that are worth $40 or less is considered tax exempt.

People who live in Jacksonville know all too well how irksome it is to do last minute shopping - especially when prepping for a hurricane.

Biscuit Sutton says batteries, candles and non-perishable items are essential to her. She suggests purchasing the items as soon as possible as items can be sold out quickly when a major storm is approaching Florida.

"If you're not ready, it sucks because everyone is not ready at the same time and everyone is scrambling," Sutton said. "There's usually no toilet paper, no water, no nothing. So, try to have something on deck."