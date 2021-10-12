Westside residents want City of Jacksonville to add speed bumps, signage after hit-and-run crash

City Councilman Garrett Dennis says to get a speed bump added to your neighborhood isn’t easy and a reason for that is because it comes with a price and a petition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some neighbors on the westside are calling for speed bumps and more signs to slow drivers down in the 2000 block of Hyde Park Road. This is the area where a hit-and-run car crash involving a mother and a 10-year-old child happened earlier this week.

“I'd like to see more police just stop somewhere on these side roads because it happens all the time with people running real fast back and forth on this street," John Dick said.

City Councilman Garrett Dennis says to get a speed bump in your neighborhood isn’t easy and a reason for that is because it comes with a price and a petition.

“A lot of communities ask for speed bumps and there is a process. The city does kick in half the cost but the cost is about $25,000," Dennis said.

Dennis explained that 75 percent of residents in that area would also need to sign a petition.

“First of all, we have to determine if it’s a city or state road. If it’s a city road we have more of the ability to go in and put in signs and things like that. We also work with JSO to set up speed traps so there’s multiple things we can do that doesn’t cost those residents dollars," Dennis said.