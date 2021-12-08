JSO searching for suspect in hit-and-run of 2 victims, including 10-year-old child

As the two were crossing the street in front of the bus, police said a dark green vehicle failed to stop and hit the two victims.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect and vehicle they believe are connected to a hit-and-run crash involving a person and a child.

JSO said a marked and lighted school bus was dropping children off in the 2000 block of Hyde Park Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

During this time, an adult victim and a 10-year-old child were struck by a vehicle, police said.

As the two were crossing the street in front of the bus, JSO said the dark green vehicle pictured below failed to stop and hit the two victims. Both have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The vehicle appears to have a garbage bag on the back driver’s side window. The suspect fled the area and was last seen traveling southbound on Hyde Park Road, toward the area of Blanding Boulevard and Wilson Boulevard, JSO said.

Police described the suspect as a woman with red hair.