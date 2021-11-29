Man killed in shooting Monday morning in Brentwood area, JSO says

A woman called police at 8 a.m. and said she shot a man, according to JSO. The victim was in his 30s or 40s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the Brentwood area Monday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of West 21st Street, the suspect and victim were the only ones in the home, JSO said. Police believe the two knew each other, but investigators have not established what kind of relationship they had.