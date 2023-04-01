JSO: Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest of 15 major drug traffickers

JSO says the operation also led to the arrest of California drug supplier with ties to Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least 15 major drug traffickers have been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office during a long-term narcotic investigation called Operation DeCrypted, said the agency during a news briefing Wednesday.

T.K. Waters was joined by several local and federal partners to discuss the four-month-long operation. Waters says that the operation netted arrests from across the country, including Virginia and California.

JSO says the operation also led to the arrest of California drug supplier with ties to Jalisco New Generation Cartel, however, most of the arrests made are individuals from Jacksonville.

Waters explained that in the past decade, our community has been ravaged by the opiate epidemic, specifically fentanyl. Operation DeCrypted was specifically developed to target the largest known sources and suppliers of fentanyl in the Jacksonville area, said Waters.

"Every dose of fentanyl that's removed from the hands of dealers is a potential life saved," said Waters. "Simply put, the people that are trafficking fentanyl and other poisons are killing members of our community in staggering, heartbreaking numbers."

Overall, police say they were able to seize 10 kilograms of cocaine, 76 kilograms of meth, four kilograms of fentanyl, 116 pounds of marijuana, seven firearms, two vehicles and $30,000 in cash.

Police say most of the drugs were coming in by land or air, usually via trucks or couriers.