Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute

A suspect has been arrested in the case, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The shooting took place at the 2700 block of Hidden Creek Drive around 9:30 p.m.