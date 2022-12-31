JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
JSO says the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police are still trying to identify his age or if he lived in the area. JSO did not give any suspect information.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-Tips.