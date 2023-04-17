Watch Live: Faith leaders host discussion about violence in Jacksonville

ICARE clergy and leaders are looking to bring relief to their city with new ideas and crime prevention strategies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Faith leaders are coming together Monday night to call for an end to the shooting on the First Coast and propose solutions to crime and violence.

At their Nehemiah Action Assembly, ICARE clergy and leaders are looking to bring relief to their city with new ideas and crime prevention strategies.

Sheriff TK Waters is expected to attend the event, which will be live-streamed here starting at 7 p.m.

Watch Live:

"While the city struggles with violence, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spends millions of dollars on arresting thousands of people for low-priority offenses," said event organizers in a press release.

"The top misdemeanor in Duval County is driving with a suspended or revoked license. In 2019, over 14,500 arrest charges were for paperwork problems like expired or suspended license, insurance violations, and problems with a tag. These are not dangerous or violent acts."

Years ago, ICARE says it worked with State Attorney Melissa Nelson and former Sheriff Mike Williams on a nationally recognized youth civil citation program. This program saves Jacksonville millions of dollars each year and keeps kids from being caught in the system.

Now, ICARE leaders say they want to develop an adult program.

ICARE says Sheriff Waters cancelled his meeting with ICARE leaders in March and has not set a new meeting despite ICARE's attempts to reschedule.

ICARE leaders are asking for Sheriff Waters to follow through on his commitment and attend the assembly to discuss an adult civil citation program and contract with the National Network for Safe Communities to bring gun violence under control.



Statement from JSO:

Throughout his over thirty-year career, Sheriff Waters has leveraged innovative law enforcement techniques, cutting-edge technologies, and partnerships with community stakeholders to meaningfully reduce violent crime. In fact, Sheriff Waters oversaw the creation of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Violence Reduction Section and Operation Safe Passage, a program mission-focused on providing group and gang involved individuals with appropriate support services so that they can transition away from street violence. Within this vein, Sheriff Waters and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has forged a close partnership with the National Network for Safe Communities. While Operation Safe Passage was in its infancy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had a contractual relationship with the National Network for Safe Communities. Today, under the expertise of Pastor Garland Scott, that partnership has been rendered a strong personal one, rather than a financial one, saving the Jacksonville taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars per year. Communication between Pastor Scott on behalf of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with members of the National Network for Safe Communities is frequent and consistent. In fact, the National Network for Safe Communities recognizes the individualized communication to at-risk individuals through Pastor Scott’s weekly Custom Notifications as an industry model for violence intervention.

Despite ICARE’s statement to the contrary, the Sheriff and members of his command staff will be attending the April ICARE meeting. Moreover, Sheriff Waters has met with many ICARE members over the years. In early 2023, Sheriff Waters personally met with and discussed a variety of issues with ICARE member Michael Ludwig. When Sheriff Waters served as Chief of Investigations, he met with ICARE members on three separate occasions and explained that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had a two-year contract with National Network for Safe Communities. As a candidate for Sheriff, Sheriff Waters met with ICARE members three times. The first meeting was held on the Zoom meeting platform. The second was an in-person meeting at an ICARE assembly. The final meeting was a lunch shared by the Sheriff and Bill Hoff. Additionally, within the past few months, Sheriff Waters facilitated ICARE members joining Pastor Scott on Custom Notifications, providing them with a direct opportunity to experience the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s innovative outreach work. ICARE’s suggestion that Sheriff Waters has been unwilling to communicate with them is baseless as evidenced by the many times he and members of his command staff have met with ICARE representatives in recent years.