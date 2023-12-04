Jacksonville police looking for missing man last seen on the Northside

On Monday, Kevin Jackson's wife told officers that the last time she spoke with him was on Friday when he left for work.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man last seen on the Northside.

Police say Kevin Jackson, 33, is six feet and eight inches tall, and weighs around 180 pounds.

On Monday, his wife told officers that the last time she spoke with the victim was on Friday when he left for work. She further advised that the two of them were on good terms when he left and since then she has not heard from him.

The complainant further stated that she has called his cellphone numerous times and when she calls, an unknown man answers the phone stating that he does not know the victim and that he found the phone on Moncrief Road near Soutel Drive.

His wife told police that he is very private and to her knowledge, he does not use any drugs and is not diagnosed with any mental illnesses. She further advised that he had been hanging out and meeting new people at the BP gas station in that area.

She says that he has also been acting "very weird" lately.

JSO responded to the victim’s place of employment on Faye Road. His boss said he was there for work Friday but absent from work Saturday, which is unlike him.

Jackson was then entered as a missing person by JSO.

A close family friend told First Coast News that he was last seen driving a 2005 blue Magnum.