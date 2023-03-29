No arrests, charges yet in St. Simons Island hazing incident, police say

Hundreds of community members posted on social media and gathered to express outrage after a teen was hospitalized last week. Police say the investigation is ongoing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — No arrests have been made in a hazing incident that left a St. Simons Island teen hospitalized, the Glynn County Police Department said Tuesday.

Police are making sure they can press charges that are "prosecutable and winnable" before making any arrests, Chief of Police O'Neal Jackson III said.

Tuesday marked one week since a teen was dropped off at a hospital barely breathing following a party on St. Simons Island. Nineteen-year-old Trent Lehrkamp had a blood alcohol level of .464, nearly six times the legal limit for driving.

Police are continuing to investigate after social media posts claim that the teen was given alcohol and abused by three teenagers while he was unconscious.

Hundreds of locals spoke out on social media over the weekend, asking why more is not being done.

Lehrkamp's friend told First Coast News he was out of the ICU Tuesday and is improving.