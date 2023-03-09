JAX Chamber holds annual paw print painting event in Downtown Jacksonville

This year, volunteers painted 163 golden paw prints, including two of the first-ever on the deck of the USS Orleck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early Sunday morning, volunteers set out into the heart of Downtown Jacksonville to paint the town gold.

Starting at the base of the Main Street Bridge, dozens of golden painted paw prints line the street until EverBank Stadium, winding throughout Bay Street and Gator Bowl Boulevard.

For nearly three decades, people have gathered to paint paw prints leading back to the home of the Jaguars before the official start of football season.

It has been a community tradition, bringing volunteers and Jags fans together to join in on the fun, year after year.

Sunday marked the 29th annual 'Painting of the PawPrints' event, drawing 50 volunteers to help freshen the prints.

Organizers say the event took place on Sunday to honor September 4, or as many people in Duval County consider, 904 Day.

"This cherished tradition, held on a date that celebrates our city, reminds us of the unity and passion that define our great Jacksonville," said Laura Phillips Edgecombe, the Director of Development & Strategic Partnerships with Build Up Downtown.

The amount of paws painted have varied over the years due to construction, but this year, volunteers painted 163 paws, including two of the first for the USS Orleck.