Local photographer showcases Black joy in Jacksonville amid recent tragedy

The photos, taken by Jacksonville-based photographer Will Brown, are part of an essay published in Jacksonville Today.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the aftermath of a racially motivated shooting that shook the First Coast community to its core, one local artist is stepping up to share what he calls a "necessary project." Will Brown, a Jacksonville-based photographer, has been tirelessly working on a photo series that beautifully captures Black joy in Jacksonville.

Brown's project began as a small endeavor, but it quickly grew into something more significant, especially in light of the recent tragedy that struck the Black community. The devastating incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of showcasing the vibrancy and resilience of Black residents in the First Coast region.

The photo series, which Brown has been crafting for months, features jubilant smiles and triumphant tears. The images portray a wide range of emotions and moments of happiness within the Black community in Jacksonville.

"There's a wide diaspora of Black folks in Jacksonville. I wanted to show them in a variety of different places and circumstances," explained Brown.

His mission was to capture the genuine joy and celebrations that happen within the community.

"There are celebrations and causes for joy and happiness for all of us," Brown emphasized.

Brown spent weeks carefully curating these moments of delight, originally planning to unveil the project later in the year. However, the tragic event that unfolded last week accelerated his timeline.

"The past week has shown what happens when folks don't see the full humanity of their neighbors," Brown said, reflecting on the recent tragedy. "My son's school is less than a four-minute drive from where that shooting took place. As a dad, that was tough to swallow."

From momentous occasions to seemingly mundane daily life, Brown's series paints a complete picture of the complex community he knows so well. He hopes that those who view the images will come to see the same complexity and humanity that he does.

"I want people to see the humanity in their neighbors," Brown passionately expressed. "I want people to see that people are people, and there's not much difference between us."