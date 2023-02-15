Video shows arrest after detectives match Instagram video background to Jax Beach Airbnb

The video shows several police cars with their lights on. One suspect walks towards them with his hands up.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A video shared with First Coast News shows the moment police arrested a suspect at home in Jacksonville Beach. Police responded to the 400 block of 6th Ave South after they matched the background of an Instagram Live video to the outside of the home, which was rented through Airbnb.

Three men and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at the home, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced Monday.

Deshyh Beaufort, 19, was charged with on charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent. Keith Crews, 25, was charged with on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Joseph Stays, 24, was also arrested at the home for grand theft auto and fraud.

The 17-year-old was arrested on gun charges.

An arrest report says officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the home in response to an outstanding warrant for Beaufort on charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile delinquent and resisting an officer without violence.

Officers say they were able to track down Beaufort after he posted an Instagram Live video and detectives utilized law enforcement databases to locate the rental property.

The arrest report said the video matched the outside décor listed on an Airbnb advertisement.

Detectives say they positioned themselves in an adjacent backyard in hopes of identifying Beaufort during his arrest. The arrest report says Beaufort ran inside the home when he noticed police presence.