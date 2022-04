There were no injuries to the people inside the home, JFRD said. However multiple pets died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple pets died during a house fire in the San Souci area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

There were no injuries to the people inside the home, JFRD said.

Crews tweeted that they responded to the 2400 block of Provost Road around 12:49 p.m. The fire was declared under control at 1:25 p.m.