Apartment fire in Charter Point prompts response from JFRD, no injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to an apartment fire in Charter Point Tuesday evening.

Responders say the fire took place in the 5800 block of Edenfield Road around 6 p.m.

When they arrived, responders say they found heavy smoke showing and fire crawling up the walls inside.

JFRD says there were no injuries, however, two adults and two children are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

A total of eight apartments were affected, with two being totally demolished and six having damage from smoke.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

The fire has since been declared 'under control' by JFRD.