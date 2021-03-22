Vice President Kamala Harris to visit vaccination site, feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville Monday

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's ongoing "Help is Here" tour.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting a vaccination site and Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville on Monday.

The trip is part of Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden's ongoing "Help is Here" tour, a cross-country effort highlighting the benefits of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.

The road show started last week, with Vice President Harris visiting a COVID-19 vaccination site and culinary academy in Las Vegas and First Lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school. President Biden headed out Tuesday, making a stop in Pennsylvania before joining Vice President Harris in Georgia Friday.

President Biden said the American Rescue Plan will address the dual threat to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the health and economic crises.

Vice President Harris will arrive in Jacksonville Monday afternoon and will return to Washington D.C. the same evening.

The Vice President is scheduled to visit a vaccination site after 2 p.m. That site has not been announced at this time.



Later that afternoon, Vice President Harris will participate in a listening session with Florida leaders at Feeding Northeast Florida, located at 1116 Edgewood Avenue North around 3 p.m.