Two dogs may be the reason why a couple was able to survive a house fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in Atlantic Beach.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services says the fire broke out in the 2100 block of Cypress Landing Drive around midnight.

Sean Kearney, a resident in the home, says there were no fire inside and that they were only alerted to the fire by their two dogs who barked and woke them up.

Kearney says his puppy named Sasha, an older dog and kitten perished in the fire.

He tells First Coast News that he lost his mom in 2017 and his brother only a couple months ago. Now he's devastated by the loss of his home and pets.



Investigators say the fire started in the back of the house, in an enclosed patio that had been used as a sleeping space. The back patio was completely destroyed, and flames reached the kitchen.

The front of the home was impacted by the water used by firemen extinguish the flames.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with expenses.

Homeowner Sean Kearney says his dog Sasha is still unaccounted for.

