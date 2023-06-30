Two defendants named in Cumberland Island lawsuit leave their positions

The lawsuit claims the island's feral horses are malnourished.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Months after a lawsuit was filed over the iconic Cumberland Island horses, two people in the case are no longer in their positions.

First Coast News reported in May that animal rights advocates sued the National Park Service and state and federal government agencies saying the horses aren't well cared for and are malnourished.

First Coast News has confirmed that two of the named defendants in the lawsuit have announced their resignations.

Cumberland Island National Seashore Superintendent Gary Ingram and Georgia Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Mark Williams are both taking jobs elsewhere.

Hal Wright, the attorney who filed the lawsuit, told First Coast News he could not know if there is a connection between the lawsuit and these men leaving their positions.