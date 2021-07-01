Two Georgia counties flipped from red to blue in Ossoff-Perdue runoff election

Just two counties in the entire state flipped from red to blue in the U.S. Senate election, and they are right here in Central Georgia

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — All eyes were on Georgia for the Jan. 5 U.S. Senate runoff election as it determined the balance of power.

Incumbent Republican David Perdue went up against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and the Associated Press projects Ossoff has won that race.

Ossoff's presumed victory, coupled with the race being called for Rev. Raphael Warnock early Wednesday, means Democrats will now control the U.S. Senate.

We took a closer look at the vote splits in Georgia's 159 counties and found that only two counties in the entire state of Georgia flipped from red to blue in Ossoff-Perdue runoff election compared to Nov. 2020's data.

Both were in Central Georgia, according to gathered data from the Georgia Secretary of State's website.

According to the results AP used to call the race: Jon Ossoff won with 50.28% of the vote (2,222,133 individual votes) while David Perdue received 49.72% of the vote (2,197,274 individual votes).

Now let's get down to the two counties: Baldwin and Washington.

BALDWIN COUNTY

Joe Biden received 50.08% of the vote, with 9,140 individual votes

Donald Trump received 48.78% of the vote, with 8,903 individual votes

David Perdue received 49.07% of the vote, with 8,873 individual votes

Jon Ossoff received 48.57% of the vote, with 8,783 individual votes

Jon Ossoff received 51.76% of the vote, with 8,510 individual votes

David Perdue received 48.24% of the vote, with 7,930 individual votes

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Joe Biden received 50.01% of the vote, with 4,730 individual votes

Donald Trump received 49.30% of the vote, with 4,663 individual votes

David Perdue received 49.90% of the vote, with 4,630 individual votes

Jon Ossoff received 48.25% of the vote, with 4,477 individual votes

Jon Ossoff received 51.23% of the vote, with 4,366 individual votes

David Perdue received 48.77% of the vote, with 4,156 individual votes

Now what exactly caused those counties to flip is something both parties will likely be taking a closer look at in the near future.