When is it too hot to work outside? How you can beat the heat

Army veteran Sean Karph owns A Leg Up Pressure Washing and shares his tips on beating the heat when you work outside.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It's hot outside. With temperatures pushing towards 100 degrees on Friday in Jacksonville it looked like a great day to stay inside and enjoy some air conditioning.

But what if you can't do your job indoors?

First Coast News spoke with the owner of a local pressure washing company who works exclusively outside to find out some tips on how to beat the heat when the thermostat soars.

"In this heat, if you're not used to it, it can be unbearable," said Sean Karph, owner of A Leg Up Pressure Washing.

The entire First Coast was under an Excessive Heat Warning on Friday.

"Yeah, I got it... one my phone this morning," joked Karph, who also felt the heat in real life while working in the sun in the afternoon. "Every movement you make you feel like you're in an oven and feel like you're getting suffocated."

When it comes to trying to beat the heat Karph says, yes, hydrating is great, but if you're only starting to drink water when you're thirsty, then you're way too late.

"You have to be hydrated before you even wake up, so that means drinking water and electrolytes at night, so you're prepared before you ever get out here," said Karph.

Karph learned his tactical approach during his six years with the 82nd Airborne in the Army. That's also where he lost his leg after stepping on an IEP in Afghanistan in 2012, so he's overcome far more challenges than heat.

"I saw guys while I was at Walter Reed that lost all four limbs, and so I'm very blessed to be able to put this prosthetic on and go to work," said Karph.

And while he's at work, the proud combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient makes sure that he and his team are prepared with plenty of cool drinks and even the type of clothes they wear.

"That's why we have the long sleeves," said Karph. "To keep sun off our arms."

It also doesn't hurt to get a quick blast of water from a coworker.

"Oh for sure, you don't realize how hot it is until you feel that cold water," said Karph, who also recommends wearing a hat, and if possible, take some breaks in the shade.

More information about A Leg Up Pressure Washing can be found on their website.

Many people in our area have jobs that force them to be outside regardless of the weather. In Duval County 21% of workers have jobs that keep them outdoors, that equals roughly 90,000 people. Putnam County has roughly 32% of its workforce outside, which equates to roughly 8,000 people. Clay County has 23% of its workforce outside, which is about 21,000 people.