1:34 p.m. -- JSO said they got the first call about a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. They responded and arrived at the scene two minutes later at 1:36 p.m.
Between 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Video that was livestreamed on Twitch of the Madden Tournament circulated online, showing two players competing. In the middle of the livestream, gunfire broke out and can be heard in the video prior to it being disconnected. (First Coast News has decided not to show the video due to the deaths that were reported.)
2:13 p.m. -- JSO first tweeted about the shooting, telling the public to stay far away from the Landing.
2:45 p.m. -- JSO reports that there are multiple fatalities, but didn’t release a number. Minutes later, they announced that one suspect is dead.
3:01 p.m. -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he spoke to JSO Sheriff Mike Williams. He announced that FDLE is also responding to the shooting.
3:15 p.m. – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio confirmed that the FBI and ATF is working with local authorities to provide any information.
3:26 p.m. – Scott also said he spoke to Jacksonville Mayor’s Lenny Curry, offering state support and resources to Jacksonville.
5:23 p.m. – Scott tweets that he spoke to President Donald Trump about the shooting.
6:52 p.m. -- The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweets they were across the street when the shooting began and immediately sprang into action.
At 9 p.m., JSO released hard numbers about the incident, saying three people died, including the shooting suspect, and 13 were injured: 11 were injured with gunshot wounds and two people sustained injuries.
JSO also tweeted suspect information two minutes later saying they believed the suspect was 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore.
9:11 p.m. – JSO announced that they located Katz’s vehicle and impounded it. They ask if anyone knows info about him to contact JSO.