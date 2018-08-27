1:34 p.m. -- JSO said they got the first call about a shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. They responded and arrived at the scene two minutes later at 1:36 p.m.

Between 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. – Video that was livestreamed on Twitch of the Madden Tournament circulated online, showing two players competing. In the middle of the livestream, gunfire broke out and can be heard in the video prior to it being disconnected. (First Coast News has decided not to show the video due to the deaths that were reported.)

2:13 p.m. -- JSO first tweeted about the shooting, telling the public to stay far away from the Landing.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

2:45 p.m. -- JSO reports that there are multiple fatalities, but didn’t release a number. Minutes later, they announced that one suspect is dead.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

3:01 p.m. -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he spoke to JSO Sheriff Mike Williams. He announced that FDLE is also responding to the shooting.

I’ve spoken to @JSOPIO Mike Williams to offer any state resources he may need. FDLE is currently responding, and I have spoken to FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen regarding the shooting in Jacksonville. We will continue to receive updates from law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

3:15 p.m. – Florida Sen. Marco Rubio confirmed that the FBI and ATF is working with local authorities to provide any information.

3:26 p.m. – Scott also said he spoke to Jacksonville Mayor’s Lenny Curry, offering state support and resources to Jacksonville.

I have also spoken with Mayor @lennycurry regarding the shooting and offered state support & resources. https://t.co/KPw26nU5lA — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

5:23 p.m. – Scott tweets that he spoke to President Donald Trump about the shooting.

Just spoke with @POTUS regarding the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. He offered any federal resources needed to respond. FDLE and the Florida Highway Patrol are currently assisting local law enforcement. — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 26, 2018

6:52 p.m. -- The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweets they were across the street when the shooting began and immediately sprang into action.

Several @JFRDJAX responders from Station 1 were across the street for a training exercise when the shooting occurred. They saw people running out of the Landing, including one who'd been shot. Four responders rushed in to help with no protective gear. — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) August 26, 2018

At 9 p.m., JSO released hard numbers about the incident, saying three people died, including the shooting suspect, and 13 were injured: 11 were injured with gunshot wounds and two people sustained injuries.

#TheLandingMassShooting - Three deceased individuals were located at the scene, one being the suspect.



13 victims

-11 with gunshot wounds

-2 with other injuries

1 suspect deceased https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

JSO also tweeted suspect information two minutes later saying they believed the suspect was 24-year-old David Katz from Baltimore.

Single suspect is a white male. Pending confirmation, we believe the suspect is a 24-year-old, David Katz from Baltimore, MD. FBI is assisting us in Baltimore, MD. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

9:11 p.m. – JSO announced that they located Katz’s vehicle and impounded it. They ask if anyone knows info about him to contact JSO.

We have located and impounded the suspect’s vehicle and a search is pending. We believe he stayed somewhere locally last night. If anyone has information about where he stayed, please contact 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 27, 2018

Photos capture aftermath of deadly Jacksonville Landing mass shooting

© 2018 WTLV