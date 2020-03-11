Thousands still have opportunity to vote in Duval County on Election Day

Duval County saw a 60% voter turnout before election day, but the Supervisor of Elections has high hopes for November 3.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Before November 3, more than 400,000 Duval County voters had already cast their ballot. The county has about 60% voter turnout.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan is not expecting the crowds like we saw during early voting, but he is still hoping for tens of thousands of more voters to vote on election day.

Within the first hour and a half, more than 15,000 votes were cast at dozens of precincts across the county. By 11:30 a.m., the number was more than 43,000.

“We are hoping for at least 25 percent turnout so that would take us all the way to 85 percent. That was our projection all along although there are some folks that think we might reach 90 so hopefully that will happen," Hogan said.

In the first hour and a half of #ElectionDay, more than 15,000 people have cast their ballot in Duval County bringing voter turnout to almost 63%. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/GUNauDWByv — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 3, 2020

More than a dozen voters waited in line before the polls opened at the South Mandarin Branch Library precinct Tuesday. Once the doors opened at 7 a.m., the line moved quickly.

Randy Rogers is a local business owner and was the first in line. He says it's exciting to vote on Election Day.

"I’m very excited for today. I just hope that on both sides there’s no conflict...that people don’t go to the streets to do that," Rogers said. "(The polls) is the place to speak your voice, not (the streets).” ￼

Down the road a few miles at Mandarin Branch Library, voters say they barely had to wait to vote. Within a few minutes, they were back in their car and on their way.

San Marco Library poll workers say they haven't had a rush, but voters have been coming in steady. They had about 90 voters in the first three hours of opening.

Voters like Charles Kirkland were surprised at the lack of lines, but it is what's on the ballot that brought him out to vote for the first time.

"I think that it’s good to go out there, get your vote in, let your voice be heard and really try to make a difference here," Kirkland said. "Because not only the presidency, but down the ladder￼ down the ladder￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼ who we have an office is important."