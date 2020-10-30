The Sweet Spot and Urban Lounge, run by Dare 2 Hire Different, employs people with disabilities

The coronavirus pandemic is causing the non-profit to struggle to remain open and provide income for people with varying levels of disabilities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Keeping businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic is tough, and a local bakery run through a non-profit organization is struggling to stay open as well.

It gives people with disabilities a job and a paycheck by making a variety of items to sell and interacting with customers.

The outside of the Sweet Spot and Urban Lounge may look like many other bakeries in Jacksonville, but it's the people working inside that make this shop special.

“Making the cookies is pretty much the highlight of working here. It’s Kookie Master T with a T," said Tia Wilson, also known as "Kookie Master T."

“Kookie Master T. She does our cookies. She has Asperger’s," said Dabbs McInnis, CEO of Dare 2 Hire Different.

McInnis, affectionately known as "DJ Dabbs," founded the bakery and the non-profit organization Dare 2 Hire different because "Kookie Master T" is his daughter. Dabbs works as a special education teacher San Jose Prep in Mandarin and wanted a way to give those with disabilities more independence.

The bakery employs people with different levels of disabilities. Some of them are on the autism spectrum.

“It was really important for us to have the business to give her an option," McInnis said. "If she couldn’t go out into I guess the real world, and find a job, we would be able to have something for her.”

Putting labels on jars or making earrings isn’t just a job for workers at the bakery. It’s a purpose and a path to make a living just like the rest of us.

The employees make everything from picked products and face masks to candles and of course fresh cookies.

“They just need that chance," McInnis said.

“I have a job. I like it," said Anthony Lenton, an employee. "I like making cookies and treats! Treats!”

“It feels like I’m living like everyone else does. It feels like I’m going what regular people often do," Wilson said.

Dabbs hopes to hire additional workers like Lenton and Wilson if business picks up.