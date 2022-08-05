The 2022 Florida Python Challenge is on - big pythons, big prizes

Remove invasive Burmese pythons, help preserve the Everglades ecosystem and win money! 🐍 💰

Example video title will go here for this video

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — The 2022 Python Challenge has begun. It's time to get out there and remove invasive Burmese pythons, help the Florida Everglades ecosystem and win money.

Dates for the challenge are August 5 through August 14 at 5 p.m.

Big pythons, big prizes.

Get those python hunting boots on and begin your search to find and take out ecosystem-crashing Burmese pythons from the Everglades.

“Every python removed is one less invasive species preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” First Lady Casey DeSantis said Friday at the kickoff event in Miami.

“We are removing record numbers of pythons from the Everglades while restoring this important ecosystem. Everyday citizens play a big part in this fight through the annual Python Challenge and add to the important work of our hardworking professional python removal agents. Let’s save the Everglades!” said SFWMD Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron.

Participants in both the professional and novice categories can win cash prizes of up to $2,500 for removing the most pythons. There are also awards for the longest pythons removed in both categories. This year, Edison National Bank is sponsoring thousands in cash prizes awarded to eligible active-duty military and veteran participants.

People interested in competing can still register through the final day of the competition, August 14, at FLPythonChallenge.org. There is a $25 registration fee and participants must complete a free online training to compete.

About invasive Burmese pythons: