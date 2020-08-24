JEA customers complain about heightened summer utility bills amid the pandemic

A few weeks ago the complaints were about the electric bills, now there are complaints about water bills.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The pandemic has many people working from home, and that might be impacting utility bills which are usually high during the summer months.

"My water bill is as much as some people's electric bills," said JEA customer Alfreda Smith.

Smith is one of JEA's 357,000 water customers. She describes herself as an energy-conscious consumer.

"I have never had that kind of bill," she said.

Last month's bill shows she used 3,000 gallons of water, this month's bill is for 46,000 gallons of water.

"Sixteen times what my normal bill is," Smith said. "It can't be."

Gary Fisher, another JEA customer said his bill went from 5,000 gallons to 82,000 gallons.

JEA told On Your Side a high water bill is most likely the result of a leak, a problem with the irrigation system or a pool fill.

"If I had a problem then I would know, and this would not have caught me by surprise," she said.

On Your Side asked JEA to review both accounts.

The utility called it a rare billing event.

This was the findings on Gary Fisher's account:

The current water usage is correct (meter read is correct). We are showing the consumption to be approximately 6,000 gallons per day from 6/30 - 7/13. After that date, it went back to normal or zero consumption. We have daily readings for this account, with no issues with the meter.

An extreme high use water adjustment is available to JEA customers who experience unexplained high usage (usually water hose left on, toilet leak, irrigation timer, new sod or landscaping) – This is available 2 times in a 36 month period per customer

We show a current bill adjustment pending for this account – This was formally submitted by the customer to JEA and should be completed today and reflected on the customer’s JEA account tomorrow and on the next printed bill.

We do not adjust overall consumption, we take the charge down to a lower payment tier. In this case, moving the billed amount from both the higher tier 2 & 3 to the lower tier 1.

JEA can create a payment extension or arrangement at the customer’s request by calling 904-665-6000.

But what they found with Alfreda Smith's account is the result of human error:

JEA was not receiving water meter readings from the network meter located at 9369 Thorn Glen Road as of July 10th

Field activity was automatically created to check the meter and get readings due to an inactive meter

Water meter was manually read by a technician on August 12th – Meter technician incorrectly entered usage information (human error)

A new field activity to double-check the meter read was generated by Billing Support due to the disparity in readings on August 17th

Meter was then physically re-read on August 18th

The customer’s bill is currently being adjusted per the August 18th meter re-read

Customer payment is due 9/3/20 with the corrected bill amount. JEA can also provide a payment extension or arrangement at the customer’s request.

This reading was again verified today (3rd time) for accuracy

Smith is satisfied with the outcome. Greg Corcoran with the JEA suggested several ways customers can keep up with their accounts.