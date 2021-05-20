Summer camps in high demand on the First Coast

Many camps throughout the Jacksonville area are filling up quickly, some having to create waitlists.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many summer camps are reopening with new COVID-19 protocols, and they’re filling up fast.

“This year we actually opened registration back in January because so many people were already asking for it,” said Tiffany Bright, Northeast Director of the Rattlesnake Conservancy.

Many camps throughout the Jacksonville area are having to create waitlists.

Bright says her camp is not at that point yet, but her slots are filling up quickly.

“I think with the virus, a lot of people want to kid their kids outside and back in a social situation with other children,” Bright said.

Luckily for camps like the Rattlesnake Conservancy at Tree Hill, just about every activity is held outside.

At the Rattlesnake Conservancy, campers get to enjoy learning about the wildlife around us.

“We use animals as a teaching tool, said Mark Mummaw, Director of the Tree Hill Nature Center, where the camp is held. “And what child wouldn’t be excited to see an alligator?”

Kids get to kayak, picnic, learn and play with one, but COVID-19 protocols still take priority.

“We try and limit the amount of adults exiting and entering the classroom,” Bright said.

That means pick up and drop-off stays in the parking lot.

“We also have staff continuity, which means we have the same staff members Monday as you have Friday so we don’t have a lot of people coming in and out,” Bright said.

Plus, all staff have been vaccinated and will wear masks. These are all guidelines the CDC recommends.