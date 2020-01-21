JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sulzbacher in Jacksonville will open a cold night shelter at both campuses Tuesday night for those in need of shelter as temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees overnight.

The agency said in addition to its Downtown Campus and Sulzbacher Village, temporary sleeping areas in dining rooms and library areas will provide sleeping palettes and blankets for people needing to keep warm. Breakfast will also be provided the following morning, the agency said, as well as winter coats and jackets donated by the community.

Women and families in need of shelter from the cold can go to the Sulzbacher Village at 5455 Springfield Blvd. Men can go to Sulzbacher's Downtown Campus at 611 E. Adams St.

