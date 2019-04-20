Weather experts say Friday’s thunderstorms were unusually severe for this time of year and should be good reminder that it's time to start preparing for Hurricane Season, which starts June 1.

Multiple trees fell, damaging homes, cars, and power lines all across the First Coast.

Dead trees are weak during strong winds and they’re something to be cautious of as we inch closer to the start of Hurricane Season.

“We had trees removed last year that could fall on our house and what not,” said Alexander Rosin, whose housekeeper’s car was hit with a tree that fell from his neighbor’s yard.

Rosin said he worked to remove every bad tree from their property to protect from storms. The storms were nothing like he expected.

Over in Riverside, State Farm worker Tammie Kane found her car under a neighbor’s tree as well.

“We heard someone kind of say ‘ohhh’ like they might be hurt, so we went outside, but it wasn’t because he was hurt,” she said. “He witnessed a tree branch falling on my car.”

FEMA is suggesting homeowners call an arborist to check their trees ahead of Hurricane Season to mitigate potential damage.

In Baker County, a tree hit the roof of a mobile home while two people were inside. No one was injured.

“We’re blessed to see another day, so you have to count your blessings at the end of the day when stuff like this happens,” said the homeowner.

In Southeast Georgia, there was severe damage to a furniture store in Kingsland. From the showroom, you can see the damage reach into the parking lot. The storefront ripped off and in pieces.

In Camden County, a tornado swept through the area.

FEMA also encourages people to check their insurance coverage. Make sure damage to your home by flooding is covered.

Note that any unfinished storm repairs could make your home vulnerable to future storm damage.

FEMA also suggests you have an emergency plan, build a kit to keep at home, and stay up to date with our weather forecast.