St. Johns County School Board narrows down maps for new school zones

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Students from several neighborhoods across the St. Johns County School District could attend a brand new school next year.

This comes after the school board discussed final plans for new attendance zones for two schools opening for the 24-25 school year.

The new attendance maps impact the current attendance zones at 11 elementary, K-8, and middle schools.

The new schools are not named yet, but one being called K-8 NN will impact 1,075 students living in the Shearwater Development and planned developments along County Road 210.

Another school being called K-8 OO is located in the Twin Creeks and Beacon Lakes area and 1,200 students will be affected.

The board talked about building additional K-8 schools because of the county's growth, but that will depend on the district's ability to borrow money.

“It’s a no brainer if the moneys there. I mean the need is there, to build these schools, the population is there. I think all of us are always worried about the funding," Patrick Canan, the board member representing District 5, said.

District officials say they plan to reveal detailed financial plans with funding options to the school board.

If approved, leaders say they could open two new schools for the 26-27 school year.

Approval of attendance zone changes will take place at the regular November school board meeting.