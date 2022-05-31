Some St. Johns County students will change schools next year based on new attendance zones

Students from several neighborhoods across the district may be moving to schools for the next school year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday, the St. Johns County School Board finished its year long rezoning plan. There were nine options on the table, and the board unanimously approved seven of them.

The shuffle is due to growth in several parts of the county. It mainly impacts Freedom Crossing Academy, with three of the approved changes including those who live in Durbin Creek Estates.

You can find a list of the approved school zoning changes below.

Option 1: Moves Oakridge Landing and Durbin Creek Estates from Freedom Crossing Academy to Patriot Oaks Academy

Option 2: Moves a portion of RiverTown (Arbors, Enclaves, Groves, Arhcards, High Pointe, Manor, Preserve) from Freedom Crossing Academy to Cunningham Creek Elementary School to Switzerland Point.

Option 3: Moves Middlebourne from Freedom Crossing Academy to Patriot Oaks Academy.

Option 5: Moves a portion of Julington Creek Platation and Fruit COve Road from Hickory Creek Elementary School to Julingyon Creek ELementary School.

Option 7: Moves Sandy Creek from Palancia Elementary/Pacetti Bay Middle School to Liberty Pines Academy.

Option 8: Moves Cordova Palms from Palencia Elemantary School/Pacetti Bay Middle School/Nease High School to Crookshank Elementary School/Sebastion Middle School/St. Augustine High School.