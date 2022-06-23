St. Johns County sheriff's dive team finds man's $16K Rolex at bottom of 6 Mile Creek ⌚

A member of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Dive Team found a man's $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch at the bottom of 6 Mile Creek.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — What are the chances?

Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office were doing their training exercises Wednesday at 6 Mile creek when they received a request.

"The request came from an elderly gentleman pleading for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch," the sheriff's office posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

The team was already in the area so they obliged. They went down 20 feet and scanned the bottom of the creek. Twenty minutes later, one of the divers emerged with the watch.