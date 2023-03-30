St. Augustine police investigating possible attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl

The suspect was described as tall, skinny and dressed in all black with a black ski mask.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Police Department says it's currently investigating a reported attempted abduction of 10-year-old girl on the city’s Westside.

On Thursday, patrol units responded to the area of Nesbit and Smith Street in reference to the incident, in which the potential victim stated that she was walking in the area around 5:30 p.m. when an unknown man grabbed her by the arm. In fear, she told police she snatched away from him and ran.

The suspect was described as tall and skinny. The victim says it's unknown what race he was. She also says he was dressed in all black with a black ski mask and black backpack.