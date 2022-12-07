Non-profit might take over St. Augustine Amphitheater operations

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — For years the St. Johns County government has owned and operated the amphitheater and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.
Now county commissioners are considering having a non-profit run the two venues.
First Coast News spoke to a former director of the amphitheater who led the site to success.
He says the change would be good because right now, the government system is slower than how an entertainment venue needs to operate.
Others at the amphitheater also say the change to a non-profit could give the current staff more agility in booking performances.
The county commission still has to make the final call.
Earlier this year, Pollstar Magazine reported that St. Augustine Amphitheater was the number one selling amphitheater in the U.S. and second in the world.