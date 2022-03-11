Jacksonville's JJ Grey headlining Blackwater SOL Revue music festival at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

In addition to JJ Grey, the Allman Betts Band, Larkin Poe, Steele Pulse, they Greyboy Allstars, Neal Francis, Dumpstaphunk and Eugene Snowden are set to perform.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A two-day music and camping festival is coming to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre next year.

The JJ Grey's Blackwater SOL Revue will combine the American sounds of soul, rock and blues with a number of featured performers.

The headliner of festival will be JJ Grey and Mofro. The Jacksonville native is described as a "sage and soul-bent swamp rocker." Grey's website says his music is inspired by the blue-collar lifestyle he grew up in with musical influences including Otis Redding, Jerry Reed and Louisiana swamp music.

JJ Grey and MoFro have been recording music and touring since the 1990's.

Another band scheduled to perform is the Allman Betts Band, featuring the sons of Gregg Allman, Dickey Bettes and Berry Oakley of Allman Brothers fame. Formed in 2018, the band plays mostly original music though there are original songs mixed in as well.

The other acts scheduled to perform are:

Larkin Poe

Steel Pulse

The Greyboy Allstars

Dumpstaphunk

Neal Francis

Eugene Snowden

The festival will be March 11-12 at the St. Augustine Amphitheater. Tickets go on sale Friday beginning at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the St. Augustine Amphiteatre Box Office.