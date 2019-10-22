JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Shim Sham Room in Jacksonville Beach is offering a free shot of Patron to anyone who brings in a Jalen Ramsey jersey.

According to a sign posted over the business, all jerseys will be sent to shelters in Los Angeles.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback was traded to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday for a first-round pick in 2020 and a first-round pick in 2021, plus a fourth-round pick.

First Coast News reached out to the Shim Sham Room for more information regarding the donations but did not receive a response.

Only in Duval (Facebook)